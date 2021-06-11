MLB announces date for 11th annual All-Star 5K

DENVER (KDVR) — Major League Baseball will kick off its 2021 All-Star week here in the Mile-High City in just under a month and now is the time to look ahead to see what events you would like to take part in.

One of the most prominent events during the weeklong celebration will be the eleventh iteration of the All-Star 5K, set to start at Civic Center Park on Saturday, July 10 at 9 a.m.

Participants of any age are welcome to enjoy the scenic jog that trails through Capitol Hill, Speer Boulevard and the Golden Triangle before returning to the Civic Center.

For those interested in participating at a slower pace are more than welcome to join the 1K Walk, which begins at 9:30a.m. on the same day.

After crossing the finish line, all participants are welcome to slide over to the post-race festivities that will have music and refreshments galore.

Adult tickets can be purchased for $40 while those between 10-16 can participate for $20. Ticket prices are set to increase after June 30.

Tickets can be purchased here and all participating are encouraged to arrive early to warm-up.