MLB All-Star Game roster set features 2 Colorado-born pitchers

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez jokes with teammates as word circulated in the dugout that he had been selected to play for the National League in the upcoming MLB All-Star Game in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — The 2021 MLB All-Star rosters are set for the 91st midseason classic.

There are 34 first-time all-stars on two squads, evenly divided with 17 in each league.

The starters were selected by fan vote, while the pitchers and reserves were chosen by a combination of player voting and the commissioner’s office.

The Colorado Rockies will be represented by starting pitcher Germán Márquez, selected for his first All-Star game. Pitchers Mark Melancon and Kevin Gausman were both born in Colorado, playing respectively at Golden and Grandview High Schools.

Here is the full roster:

American League

Manager Kevin Cash, Rays



Starters C Salvador Perez, Royals 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays 2B Marcus Semien, Blue Jays 3B Rafael Devers, Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox *OF Mike Trout, Angels OF Teoscar Hernandez, Blue Jays OF Aaron Judge, Yankees DH Shohei Ohtani, Angels



Reserves C Mike Zunino, Rays 1B Matt Olson, A’s 1B Jared Walsh, Angels 2B Jose Altuve, Astros SS Bo Bichette, Blue Jays SS Carlos Correa, Astros 3B Jose Ramirez, Cleveland OF Michael Brantley, Astros OF Joey Gallo, Rangers OF Adolis Garcia, Rangers OF Cedric Mullins, Orioles DH Nelson Cruz, Twins DH J.D. Martinez, Red Sox SP Shohei Ohtani, Angels SP Gerrit Cole, Yankees SP Lance Lynn, White Sox SP *Shane Bieber, Cleveland SP Carlos Rodon, White Sox SP Kyle Gibson, Rangers SP Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox SP Yusei Kikuchi, Mariners RP Aroldis Chapman, Yankees RP Liam Hendriks, White Sox RP Ryan Pressly, Astros RP Gregory Soto, Tigers RP Matt Barnes, Red Sox



National League

Manager Dave Roberts, Dodgers



Starters C Buster Posey, Giants 1B Freddie Freeman, Braves 2B Adam Frazier, Pirates 3B Nolan Arenado, Cardinals SS Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres OF Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves OF Nick Castellanos, Reds OF Jesse Winker, Reds



Reserves C J.T. Realmuto, Phillies 1B Max Muncy, Dodgers 2B Ozzie Albies, Braves 2B Jake Cronenworth, Padres 3B Kris Bryant, Cubs 3B Eduardo Escobar, Diamondbacks SS Brandon Crawford, Giants SS Trea Turner, Nationals OF Mookie Betts, Dodgers OF Brian Reynolds, Pirates OF Kyle Schwarber, Nationals OF Juan Soto, Nationals OF/IF Chris Taylor, Dodgers SP Jacob deGrom, Mets SP Yu Darvish, Padres SP Brandon Woodruff, Brewers SP Corbin Burnes, Brewers SP Kevin Gausman, Giants SP German Marquez, Rockies SP Trevor Rogers, Marlins SP Zack Wheeler, Phillies RP Craig Kimbrel, Cubs RP Mark Melancon, Padres RP Josh Hader, Brewers RP Alex Reyes, Cardinals



*-injured, will not play