MLB All-Star Game roster set features 2 Colorado-born pitchers

Denver All-Star Game 2021

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez jokes with teammates as word circulated in the dugout that he had been selected to play for the National League in the upcoming MLB All-Star Game in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — The 2021 MLB All-Star rosters are set for the 91st midseason classic.

There are 34 first-time all-stars on two squads, evenly divided with 17 in each league.

The starters were selected by fan vote, while the pitchers and reserves were chosen by a combination of player voting and the commissioner’s office.

The Colorado Rockies will be represented by starting pitcher Germán Márquez, selected for his first All-Star game. Pitchers Mark Melancon and Kevin Gausman were both born in Colorado, playing respectively at Golden and Grandview High Schools.

Here is the full roster:

American League

  • Manager
    • Kevin Cash, Rays
  • Starters
    • C Salvador Perez, Royals
    • 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
    • 2B Marcus Semien, Blue Jays
    • 3B Rafael Devers, Red Sox
    • SS Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox
    • *OF Mike Trout, Angels
    • OF Teoscar Hernandez, Blue Jays
    • OF Aaron Judge, Yankees
    • DH Shohei Ohtani, Angels
  • Reserves
    • C Mike Zunino, Rays
    • 1B Matt Olson, A’s
    • 1B Jared Walsh, Angels
    • 2B Jose Altuve, Astros
    • SS Bo Bichette, Blue Jays
    • SS Carlos Correa, Astros
    • 3B Jose Ramirez, Cleveland
    • OF Michael Brantley, Astros
    • OF Joey Gallo, Rangers
    • OF Adolis Garcia, Rangers
    • OF Cedric Mullins, Orioles
    • DH Nelson Cruz, Twins
    • DH J.D. Martinez, Red Sox
    • SP Shohei Ohtani, Angels
    • SP Gerrit Cole, Yankees
    • SP Lance Lynn, White Sox
    • SP *Shane Bieber, Cleveland
    • SP Carlos Rodon, White Sox
    • SP Kyle Gibson, Rangers
    • SP Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox
    • SP Yusei Kikuchi, Mariners
    • RP Aroldis Chapman, Yankees
    • RP Liam Hendriks, White Sox
    • RP Ryan Pressly, Astros
    • RP Gregory Soto, Tigers
    • RP Matt Barnes, Red Sox

National League

  • Manager
    • Dave Roberts, Dodgers
  • Starters
    • C Buster Posey, Giants
    • 1B Freddie Freeman, Braves
    • 2B Adam Frazier, Pirates
    • 3B Nolan Arenado, Cardinals
    • SS Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres
    • OF Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves
    • OF Nick Castellanos, Reds
    • OF Jesse Winker, Reds
  • Reserves
    • C J.T. Realmuto, Phillies
    • 1B Max Muncy, Dodgers
    • 2B Ozzie Albies, Braves
    • 2B Jake Cronenworth, Padres
    • 3B Kris Bryant, Cubs
    • 3B Eduardo Escobar, Diamondbacks
    • SS Brandon Crawford, Giants
    • SS Trea Turner, Nationals
    • OF Mookie Betts, Dodgers
    • OF Brian Reynolds, Pirates
    • OF Kyle Schwarber, Nationals
    • OF Juan Soto, Nationals
    • OF/IF Chris Taylor, Dodgers
    • SP Jacob deGrom, Mets
    • SP Yu Darvish, Padres
    • SP Brandon Woodruff, Brewers
    • SP Corbin Burnes, Brewers
    • SP Kevin Gausman, Giants
    • SP German Marquez, Rockies
    • SP Trevor Rogers, Marlins
    • SP Zack Wheeler, Phillies
    • RP Craig Kimbrel, Cubs
    • RP Mark Melancon, Padres
    • RP Josh Hader, Brewers
    • RP Alex Reyes, Cardinals

*-injured, will not play

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories