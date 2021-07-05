MLB All-Star Game roster set features 2 Colorado-born pitchers

DENVER (KDVR) — The 2021 MLB All-Star rosters are set for the 91st midseason classic.
There are 34 first-time all-stars on two squads, evenly divided with 17 in each league.
The starters were selected by fan vote, while the pitchers and reserves were chosen by a combination of player voting and the commissioner’s office.
The Colorado Rockies will be represented by starting pitcher Germán Márquez, selected for his first All-Star game. Pitchers Mark Melancon and Kevin Gausman were both born in Colorado, playing respectively at Golden and Grandview High Schools.
Here is the full roster:
American League
- Manager
- Kevin Cash, Rays
- Starters
- C Salvador Perez, Royals
- 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
- 2B Marcus Semien, Blue Jays
- 3B Rafael Devers, Red Sox
- SS Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox
- *OF Mike Trout, Angels
- OF Teoscar Hernandez, Blue Jays
- OF Aaron Judge, Yankees
- DH Shohei Ohtani, Angels
- Reserves
- C Mike Zunino, Rays
- 1B Matt Olson, A’s
- 1B Jared Walsh, Angels
- 2B Jose Altuve, Astros
- SS Bo Bichette, Blue Jays
- SS Carlos Correa, Astros
- 3B Jose Ramirez, Cleveland
- OF Michael Brantley, Astros
- OF Joey Gallo, Rangers
- OF Adolis Garcia, Rangers
- OF Cedric Mullins, Orioles
- DH Nelson Cruz, Twins
- DH J.D. Martinez, Red Sox
- SP Shohei Ohtani, Angels
- SP Gerrit Cole, Yankees
- SP Lance Lynn, White Sox
- SP *Shane Bieber, Cleveland
- SP Carlos Rodon, White Sox
- SP Kyle Gibson, Rangers
- SP Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox
- SP Yusei Kikuchi, Mariners
- RP Aroldis Chapman, Yankees
- RP Liam Hendriks, White Sox
- RP Ryan Pressly, Astros
- RP Gregory Soto, Tigers
- RP Matt Barnes, Red Sox
National League
- Manager
- Dave Roberts, Dodgers
- Starters
- C Buster Posey, Giants
- 1B Freddie Freeman, Braves
- 2B Adam Frazier, Pirates
- 3B Nolan Arenado, Cardinals
- SS Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres
- OF Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves
- OF Nick Castellanos, Reds
- OF Jesse Winker, Reds
- Reserves
- C J.T. Realmuto, Phillies
- 1B Max Muncy, Dodgers
- 2B Ozzie Albies, Braves
- 2B Jake Cronenworth, Padres
- 3B Kris Bryant, Cubs
- 3B Eduardo Escobar, Diamondbacks
- SS Brandon Crawford, Giants
- SS Trea Turner, Nationals
- OF Mookie Betts, Dodgers
- OF Brian Reynolds, Pirates
- OF Kyle Schwarber, Nationals
- OF Juan Soto, Nationals
- OF/IF Chris Taylor, Dodgers
- SP Jacob deGrom, Mets
- SP Yu Darvish, Padres
- SP Brandon Woodruff, Brewers
- SP Corbin Burnes, Brewers
- SP Kevin Gausman, Giants
- SP German Marquez, Rockies
- SP Trevor Rogers, Marlins
- SP Zack Wheeler, Phillies
- RP Craig Kimbrel, Cubs
- RP Mark Melancon, Padres
- RP Josh Hader, Brewers
- RP Alex Reyes, Cardinals
*-injured, will not play