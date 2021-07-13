McGregor Square rolls out the Purple Carpet for 2021 MLB All-Stars

DENVER (KDVR) — We’re now just a few hours away from what fans have waited two years to see – a Major League Baseball All-Star Game.
There were a few bumps along the way, including the COVID-19 cancelation of the 2020 game and the move of this years festivities from Atlanta to Denver, but now it’s go time.
Today at noon, players competing tonight will get a chance to walk Purple Carpet at McGregor Square a brand new mixed use development just across the street from Coors Field.
We’ll be posting interviews from the event after they happen. Refresh this page for the latest.