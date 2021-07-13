McGregor Square rolls out the Purple Carpet for 2021 MLB All-Stars

DENVER (KDVR) — We’re now just a few hours away from what fans have waited two years to see – a Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

There were a few bumps along the way, including the COVID-19 cancelation of the 2020 game and the move of this years festivities from Atlanta to Denver, but now it’s go time.

Today at noon, players competing tonight will get a chance to walk Purple Carpet at McGregor Square a brand new mixed use development just across the street from Coors Field.

We’ll be posting interviews from the event after they happen. Refresh this page for the latest.

July 13 2021 05:30 pm

