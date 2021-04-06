Major League Baseball All-Star game to boost Denver economy

DENVER (KDVR) — As you might expect, the Major League Baseball All-Star Game coming to Denver is a big boost to the local economy.

Ed Blair, general manager for Union Station, is one of many who is looking forward to the money-making event.

“I will tell you, we will take this all day long,” said Blair.

Blair is also area general manager for the Crawford and Oxford Hotels, both of which are expecting big booms for the game.

He says his properties are running 40 to 50% above pre-pandemic levels.

“If it’s one thing that we’ve learned in the past year, is how to pivot, react and respond,” said Blair.

Blair says he will now need to hire 30 to 40% more employees to accommodate the Midsummer Classic.

“It’s a real boost,” he added.

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is July 13.