Looking for tickets to the All-Star Game? Be ready to shell out some cash

DENVER (KDVR) — As you might imagine, a ticket to the MLB All-Star Game is a hot ticket — and a pricey one at that.

With the game officially sold out, fans are having to pay two to three times the cost per ticket.

Rockies Fan Nicole Cash just bought four tickets for her company’s clients. Through the ticket reseller VividSeats, Cash says she paid about $1,400 for four seats.

“I could not buy four together,” Cash said. “I had to buy two in two separate sections that are close to each other, in the seats that I had a budget for.”

A spokesperson for ticket reseller StubHub said they currently have more than 4,900 tickets left, with the lowest going for $195 a seat.

The MLB All-Star Game is Tuesday, July 13, and can be seen on FOX31.