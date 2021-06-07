Kane Brown, Steve Aoki among players in 2021 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

DENVER (KDVR) – The MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game lineup released on Monday includes former Colorado Rockies greats Larry Walker and Vinny Castilla, as well as a slew of other athletes and entertainers.
The Celebrity Softball Game is the second game of a doubleheader at Coors Field on July 11.
Final rosters will be announced in early July, but the celebrities who are scheduled to participate are:
- Larry Walker: Hall of Famer & former Colorado Rockies outfielder
- Vinny Castilla: Two-time All-Star & former Colorado Rockies third baseman
- Quavo: Rapper, Actor, Producer, Director & ‘HUNCHO’ of the Grammy-nominated group Migos
- JoJo Siwa: Pop Star, Dancer, Entrepreneur & Social Media Sensation
- Steve Aoki: Grammy-nominated, Top DJ & Producer
- Ross Butler: Actor (Shazam!)
- Noah Beck: Global Social Media Star
- Charles Melton: Actor (Bad Boys For Life; Riverdale)
- Residente: Multiple award-winning Puerto Rican Rapper, Writer, Filmmaker & Activist
- Blake Gray: Global Social Media Star
- The Miz: WWE Superstar
- Kane Brown: Platinum-selling Country Artist
- Karamo: Television Host (Queer Eye)
- DK Metcalf: Seattle Seahawks wide receiver
- J.I.D: Music Artist
- Derrick White: San Antonio Spurs Guard
- CC Sabathia: World Series Champion & six-time All-Star
- Jennie Finch: Olympic Softball Gold Medalist
- Hunter Pence: Two-time World Series Champion & four-time All-Star
The 2021 All-Star game was moved out of Atlanta over new voting restrictions in Georgia. It was announced in April that Denver would be the new host city. The decision has drawn controversy though, and earlier this month a lawsuit was filed against the MLB and the players’ union.
