Kane Brown, Steve Aoki among players in 2021 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

DENVER (KDVR) – The MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game lineup released on Monday includes former Colorado Rockies greats Larry Walker and Vinny Castilla, as well as a slew of other athletes and entertainers.

The Celebrity Softball Game is the second game of a doubleheader at Coors Field on July 11.

Final rosters will be announced in early July, but the celebrities who are scheduled to participate are:

Larry Walker : Hall of Famer & former Colorado Rockies outfielder

: Hall of Famer & former Colorado Rockies outfielder Vinny Castilla : Two-time All-Star & former Colorado Rockies third baseman

: Two-time All-Star & former Colorado Rockies third baseman Quavo: Rapper, Actor, Producer, Director & ‘HUNCHO’ of the Grammy-nominated group Migos

Rapper, Actor, Producer, Director & ‘HUNCHO’ of the Grammy-nominated group Migos JoJo Siwa : Pop Star, Dancer, Entrepreneur & Social Media Sensation

: Pop Star, Dancer, Entrepreneur & Social Media Sensation Steve Aoki : Grammy-nominated, Top DJ & Producer

: Grammy-nominated, Top DJ & Producer Ross Butler : Actor (Shazam!)

: Actor (Shazam!) Noah Beck: Global Social Media Star

Global Social Media Star Charles Melton: Actor (Bad Boys For Life; Riverdale)

Actor (Bad Boys For Life; Riverdale) Residente : Multiple award-winning Puerto Rican Rapper, Writer, Filmmaker & Activist

: Multiple award-winning Puerto Rican Rapper, Writer, Filmmaker & Activist Blake Gray : Global Social Media Star

: Global Social Media Star The Miz : WWE Superstar

: WWE Superstar Kane Brown: Platinum-selling Country Artist

Platinum-selling Country Artist Karamo : Television Host (Queer Eye)

: Television Host (Queer Eye) DK Metcalf: Seattle Seahawks wide receiver

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver J.I.D : Music Artist

: Music Artist Derrick White : San Antonio Spurs Guard

: San Antonio Spurs Guard CC Sabathia : World Series Champion & six-time All-Star

: World Series Champion & six-time All-Star Jennie Finch : Olympic Softball Gold Medalist

: Olympic Softball Gold Medalist Hunter Pence: Two-time World Series Champion & four-time All-Star

The 2021 All-Star game was moved out of Atlanta over new voting restrictions in Georgia. It was announced in April that Denver would be the new host city. The decision has drawn controversy though, and earlier this month a lawsuit was filed against the MLB and the players’ union.

