Judge rejects effort to return MLB All-Star Game to Georgia

Workers load an All-Star sign onto a trailer after it was removed from Truist Park in Atlanta, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Major League Baseball plans to relocate the All-Star Game to Coors Field in Denver after pulling this year’s Midsummer Classic from Atlanta over objections to sweeping changes to Georgia’s voting laws, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday night, April 5, 2021, because MLB hadn’t announced the move yet. (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan judge has rejected an attempt to force Major League Baseball to return next month’s All-Star Game to Atlanta.

U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Carponi ruled Thursday against a not-for-profit organization representing small businesses.

The lawsuit filed May 31 alleged that Major League Baseball acted unconstitutionally when it moved the game from the Atlanta Braves stadium to Denver after Georgia Republicans enacted a restrictive new voting law.

The rewrite of Georgia’s election rules followed former President Donald Trump’s repeated unproven claims of fraud after his presidential loss to President Joe Biden.