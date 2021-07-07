JoJo Siwa, Quavo among stars in MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball game

DENVER (KDVR) — Home runs for a good cause: to help in the fight against food insecurity in Colorado.

UCHealth and Major League Baseball are partnering for this year’s MLB All-Star Week and Celebrity Softball game.

The 2021 Celebrity Softball Game will feature some of the biggest names in Hollywood, rising celebrity stars and MLB and Colorado Rockies legends including JoJo Siwa, the Miz, Quavo, Residente, Noah Beck, DK Metcalf, CC Sabathia, Vinny Castilla and Larry Walker.

All celebrity participants will have an opportunity to lend a hand to fight hunger in Colorado. UCHealth will donate $10,000 for every home run that is hit during the game.

“After the struggles of last year during the pandemic, we have seen hunger in Colorado become a greater problem,” said Kim Da Silva, of food-bank association Feeding Colorado. “What a great platform to highlight food insecurity.”

In Colorado, one in eight people are food insecure.

“There are a lot of people that are hurting,” said Dr. William Cornwell, advanced heart failure and transplant cardiologist at UCHealth. “We want to make this a thing of the past.”

First pitch is scheduled at 4 p.m. Sunday inside Coors Field.

In addition, UCHealth will be engaging with fans at several All-Star events from Saturday to Tuesday, including hosting a pre-run stretch for the All-Star 5K participants.

Fans are encouraged to visit the UCHealth website to make a donation to Feeding Colorado.