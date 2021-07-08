How to get around during MLB All-Star Week in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Headed to downtown Denver during All-Star Week? Whether you are going to the game or meeting friends for drinks, planning how to get there and back can ease the stress.

RTD buses and trains

RTD hasn’t released a formal schedule, but extra trains, commuter and light rail and buses will be added so people aren’t facing huge wait times and long lines.

Michael Ford, chief operating officer with RTD, said they will also have RTD ambassadors at the Convention Center and Union Station to help customers navigate where they want to go.

Visit RTD-denver.com for schedules and ticketing options. Masks are still required when riding RTD services.

The 16th Street Mall Ride is free, board at any intersection on 16th St between Civic Center Station and Union Station. Connect to other bus and train lines. 16th St is close to the Convention Center, the Denver Performing Arts Complex and Coors Field.

July 13 All-Star Gameday RTD rail service

Extra rail service will run later from Union Station. Here are the final train departure times from Union Station:

University of Colorado A Line: 12:30 a.m.

B Line: 11:09 p.m.

G Line: 12:00 a.m.

N Line: 12:15 a.m.

W Line: 10:58 p.m.

E Line: 11:30 p.m.

Train from Union Station to Littleton • Mineral (C Line): 11:15 p.m

MLB and RTD commemorative fare card

Limited-edition transit card featuring MLB and RTD branding are available at RTD sales outlets and local King Soopers and Safeway stores.

RTD Sales Outlets:

Civic Center Station – 1550 Broadway

Denver Union Station Bus Concourse – 1700 Wewatta St,

Downtown Boulder Station – 1400 Walnut St.

Denver International Airport – Level 1 Transit Center

Ride App pick-up and drop-off locations

For Coors Field area – Market St between 21 st and 22 nd

and 22 For Convention Center area – 14th between Stout and Arapahoe

Green Walking Path

The Green Walking Path is a route that connects All-Star Week venues and interesting sights in between.

Credit: RTD

Bicycles

Bicycle parking will be available at Coors Field at Gate E and near the Colorado Convention Center at 14th and Stout.

Electric Scooters

Electric scooters may only be ridden where bicycles are permitted. They are not permitted on sidewalks.

Users must observe and respect all designated “no ride/no parking areas.”

All scooters must be parked in a manner that does not impede pedestrian paths in the right of way (sidewalks and streets) or block the boarding or departure of transit users.

Pedi-Cabs

Human powered cabs way a great way to get around downtown and LoDo. Cost is about $2 per city block.