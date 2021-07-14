How did Denver do with All-Star game festivities?

DENVER (KDVR) — By all accounts, Denver pulled together a week of All-Star festivities on short notice that matched or exceeded expectations, but we want to hear from you!

What was the highlight of the weekend for you? Did you run into any problems? If you were to grade the city, the Rockies, Coors Field and Major League Baseball how did they do?

“Usually, a city knows two or three years in advance that they’re going to get the game, and here we knew in just a couple months. Very impressive work, I know a lot of people worked a lot of hours to get it done. But they pulled it off. Everything I’ve heard from my people around MLB, they’ve been impressed, so good going every body,” Rockies Manager Bud Black said before the All-Star Game.

Submit your thoughts in the comment form below and they may be used in our newscast at 5 p.m.