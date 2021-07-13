Homerun tips for getting through DIA after the game

DENVER (KDVR) — Fans returning home after the All-Star Game can ease through security checkpoints with a few tips from TSA.

“With this year’s Midsummer Classic being played in Denver, we know the airport security checkpoint will be an especially busy place following the game. TSA will be fully staffed to ensure security operations go smoothly and efficiently for all travelers,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Colorado Larry Nau.

TSA security tips for fans:

Be prepared, be aware of prohibited items in carry-on bags No types of bats, including souvenir mini-bats, are allowed in carry-on bags

All liquids must be in quantities of 3.4 ounces (100 ml) or less and fit in a single, quart-size plastic bag Popcorn, ‘peanuts and Cracker Jacks’ are allowed in unlimited quantities for all luggage



TSA’s travel tip resources:

Download the MyTSA app

Use the “Can I Bring?” contact @AskTSA on Twitter or Facebook Messenger

Check the TSA travel website to get real-time answers to your travel questions

Travelers with TSA PreCheck do not need to remove shoes, belts, light outerwear, laptops, electronics larger than a cell phone or travel-size liquids from carry-on luggage, according to TSA.

Denver International Airport’s Lost and Found office can help if you leave something left behind at the security checkpoint, call (303) 342-4062 or file a claim online. The office is open weekdays 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and weekends 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.