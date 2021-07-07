Here are some free events happening during MLB All-Star Week

DENVER (KDVR) — A series of free events will take place across the downtown Denver as MLB’s All-Star Week makes its way to the Mile High.

Denver Dairy Block and Union Station are partnering to host LoDo Rocks the Block, a free concert series that will take place Sunday through Tuesday.

“We’re really excited. There’s a lot going on in the city so we wanted to piggyback off that and launch a fun concert series,” said Maggie Pryde, Dairy Block’s marketing manager.

Businesses located on the block are already bracing for massive crowds to come through.

Ashley Weinshenk, general manager at the Denver Milk Market, said they’re expecting 2,000 to 3,000 more people per day than average.

“It’s kind of getting down to the wire. I actually have my neighbors coming in that live below me to help bartend. It’s a lot of family that’s coming in to help us and support us in a cause that we really enjoy. Just make a huge scene for everyone else to enjoy in Denver, the way it should be,” Weinshenk said.

Larimer Square is hosting a block party Tuesday, July 13, from 4-8 p.m. featuring a scavenger hunt, live DJ, food and games.

Isaac Domingue with Larimer Square said it’s an exciting moment to mark both the All-Star celebrations and a return to normalcy after the pandemic.

“You get the energy here in Denver. There’s this massive energy of people wanting to go out and be social,” Domingue said. “We’re so excited it can be something family friendly, here in the heart of Denver.”