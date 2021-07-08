Get a peek inside Play Ball Park for MLB All-Star Week

DENVER (KDVR) — Inside the Colorado Convention Center everything baseball is being built for Major League Baseball’s All-Star Week. They call it the Play Ball Park.

Even the Big Blue Bear is trying to get a sneak peek.

The Colorado Convention Center will feature more than 40 attractions covering 400,000 square feet.

From the National Baseball Hall of Fame to the Play Ball Park — to souvenirs, lots of souvenirs — a lot of time and money was put into creating this experience.

We managed to find the ultimate souvenir, a baseball bat actually used by Babe Ruth. It’s 36 inches long and just under 40 ounces. One Babe Ruth baseball bat: about $150,000.

But if you are on a budget, like everybody, there is something for you, too. How about a mug made from a baseball bat?

Batters up.

Watch the full walk-through in the FOX31 NOW player below.