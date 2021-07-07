Gallo vs. Story: Lineup set for 2021 MLB Home Run Derby at Coors Field

Colorado Rockies’ Trevor Story follows the flight of his walkoff, solo home run off Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Stefan Crichton in the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani is the top seed for Monday night’s All-Star Home Run Derby at Denver’s Coors Field and will compete in the first round against Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, seeded eighth.

Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo is seeded second and will face Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story.

Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson will go against Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini, and Kansas City catcher Salvador Pérez will hit against New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, who won the last derby in 2019.