Downtown businesses look forward to a big weekend when the MLB All-Star Game comes to Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — As Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game approaches, downtown Denver businesses are gearing up for some much welcomed revenue.

Outside the Colorado Convention Center, which will be the home of the Play Ball Park starting Friday, businesses are getting ready to play ball, too.

“(Workers) have been through a really rough year and in some cases they have been furloughed twice, first time when we closed the restaurant and then when we closed again in the winter, this gives them a chance to kind of make up for some of that,” said Lizzie Raudenbush, general manager of the Curtis Hotel.

Today, the wall of bottles at the hotel’s Corner Office bar are just staring down at a row of empty seats, for now that is.

“It’s a martini bar, so craft cocktails, beer, wine and those mimosas are very popular on the weekends,” said Raudenbush.

The Curtis Hotel is ready to get into the game as well. Managers say Denver businesses have spent enough time on the bench.

“Everybody has spent a lot of time on the bench and we are ready to open our doors and welcome everyone in,” said Megan Pierce, Curtis Hotel’s director of sales and marketing.

The five-day all baseball, all the time event is predicted to bring in around $190 million to the local Denver community.

“We are getting prepared to sell out for the weekend,” said Pierce.

That is a lot of Cracker Jack.