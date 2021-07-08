Doing MLB All-Star Week on a budget? Here are some friendly options

DENVER (KDVR) — With All-Star Game tickets soaring higher than some home runs, the Problem Solvers set out to find budget-friendly ways to take in the experience.

Getting there

As crowds descend on Denver, parking will likely be an expensive challenge for many families. Those heading toward the ballpark are encouraged to take RTD, pedi-cabs or ride share services.

However, there is a free parking option if you’re willing to work for it. Coors Field offers plenty of bicycle parking outside Gate E. The bike parking lot is just steps from the field, and cycling could offer a way to beat the traffic too.

Check out our guide on how to get around during MLB All-Star Week.

Family-friendly events

Many families will be taking part in the festivities by visiting the free Play Ball Park at the Colorado Convention Center. The MLB fan experience is a staple of All-Star week.

Play Ball Park is free to visit, but it does require a reserved ticket. All tickets have been claimed, but according to MLB, some last-minute tickets will be available each day. Those will be released on AllStarGame.com. Anyone seeking tickets is encouraged to simply keep checking the website for availability.

If you are unable to get tickets to the Play Ball Park, there are several other events happening near Coors Field.

There will be a free concert series at both Union Station and the Denver Milk Market. Families are also welcome to the free, all-ages Star and Stripes Street Festival happening on Market and Larimer Streets between 21st and 22nd Avenues.

Watch the broadcasts

Several area bars and restaurants will be showing the broadcast of the All-Star events at Coors Field, including the celebrity All-Star Game on Sunday, the Home Run Derby on Monday and the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday.

The broadcast of the events is free to watch and will be aired each day on FOX31 Denver.

Here’s the FOX31 schedule of special MLB All-Star Game coverage, starting Friday, July 9 and lasting through the All-Star Game’s post-game.

Memorabilia, autographs

Even if you can’t see any of the All-Star players in person, you will be able to see them on paper this weekend. All Card Weekend is happening at the National Rodeo Complex on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“We’re bringing the largest sports cards show that Denver has seen in 20 years to town,” Michael Fruitman, owner of Mike’s Stadium Sports Cards, said.

The show will feature more than 200 vendors selling baseball cards and memorabilia, as well as opportunities to get autographs from former players and other celebrities. Admission is $10 for adults and free for kids under 12.

“We’re gonna have quarter boxes. Some people are gonna have dollar boxes. So don’t be afraid to come down. You could bring 5 dollars and walk away with some great cards,” Fruitman said.

MLB All-Star Week schedule

Here’s a full schedule of all the events happening this week.

