Denver welcomes fans to All-Star Game week

DENVER (KDVR) — The City of Denver and Colorado Rockies leadership was joined by Major League Baseball Wednesday to welcome fans, residents and visitors to the Mile High City for a week of events surrounding the MLB All-Star Game.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock lead the press conference with Rockies President & Chief Operating Officer Greg Feasel, along with MLB Director of Events & Scheduling Jeremiah Yoluk.

Representatives from RTD and VISIT Denver were also in attendance to talk about safety tips and traffic and transit changes ahead of the busy week.

