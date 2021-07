Crowds not worried about security in LoDo during All-Star Week (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police will be going over safety tips surrounding the All-Star Game happening at Coors Field, as the events surrounding the game heat up Monday.

This comes after four people were arrested at a hotel near the ballpark on gun and drug charges Friday night. Denver police say they will not be addressing that incident.

Denver Police Investigations Division Chief Joe Montoya will brief the media about All-Star safety at 2:15 p.m.