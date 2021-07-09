Coloradans — both players and umpires — take the field for High School All-American game

DENVER (KDVR) — The High School All-American Game kicked off All-Star Week events at Coors Field on Friday, with Coloradans taking the field as both umpires and players.

Among the umpires were three men from Colorado.

Shane Armenta is from Salida, Ted Bergquist is from Fort Collins and Aaron Jones is from Dillon.

“Pretty excited. I’m stoked,” said Armenta, who has been calling balls and strikes for 15 years.

Armenta said he was contacted by a Major League Baseball umpire supervisor to join the game.

“Quite an honor,” he said.

The All-American Game also included two high-school players from Colorado.

The American League won 8-3.

