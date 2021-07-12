Black Love Mural Festival artists create baseball-themed works

DENVER (KDVR) — For MLB All-Star Week, there’s much more to see than just what’s at 20th and Blake.

A few blocks away, on the 16th Street Mall, the “Black Love Mural Festival” has returned.

Among the artists is Yazz Atmore.

“My work honors my spiritual journey,” she said.

She is creating a work of art in the likeness of Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson.

“I would like for his wife and daughters to say, ‘Yo, this is my dad,’” Atmore said.

Next to Atmore is Devin Urioste. He is spray painting his vision of baseball pioneer and icon Jackie Robinson.

Or as Urioste puts it: “Someone who’s not afraid to be who they are.”

The Black Love Mural Festival is at 16th & Welton in Downtown Denver.