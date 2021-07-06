Bid on official Colorado MLB All-Star license plates

MLB All-Star License Plate available at auction (Credit: State of Colorado)

DENVER (KDVR) — Are you a baseball fan? Major League Baseball-themed license plates celebrating the 2021 All-Star Game in Denver are up for auction to benefit Coloradans with disabilities.

The Colorado Disability Funding Committee is auctioning these 10 MLB-themed license plates:

The auction ends on July 14 at 8 p.m.

“Colorado is thrilled to be hosting this year’s All-Star Game,” said Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera. “You’ll be able to cheer on your favorite players and teams and help fund programs for people with disabilities at the same time!”

Auction proceeds will benefit organizations that support people with disabilities.

“Coloradans can assist their friends and neighbors with disabilities and supporting organizations while showing their love for baseball and celebrating this year’s MLB All-Star game by bidding on an official Colorado license plate” said Governor Polis.