Ballpark businesses in Denver prepare for baseball boom after pandemic bust

DENVER (KDVR) — Many businesses across the Ballpark neighborhood in Denver are expecting an influx in business during All-Star Week. This is a night-and-day difference from a year ago in the thick of the pandemic.

The Dairy Block and the Milk Market sit in the shadow of Coors Field. For some businesses, it’s not easy to deal with a baseball boom shortly after a pandemic bust.

“We’re right along the walking way to the stadium, so a lot of new people,” Emma Alexander, the beverage coordinator for Bonanno concepts said. “We almost doubled down [on our alcohol ordering]. It was spectacular because we had to think, there’s going to be so much attention and momentum in the area.”

Emma Alexander and her crew had to get creative with staffing, asking former employees and friends in the hospitality industry for an extra hand.

“With staffing being so challenging, our friends came together and said we were going to help you out,” said Alexander.

Aaron Rogers came up for the All-Star Game from Colorado Springs with his family.

“We’re big Rockies fans, this doesn’t come along too often so we had to do it when it came up,” said Rogers. “We like to support local business, it keeps our money local.”