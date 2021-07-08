All-Star Week: Special coverage on FOX31

DENVER (KDVR) — All-Star Week kicks off in Denver on Thursday, finishing with the main event on Tuesday night at Coors Field.
Full list of our FOX31 coverage:
Friday, July 9
- FOX31 Morning News will be anchored live from Coors Field and the Convention Center from 4:30 – 10 a.m.
- You can livestream the news here
Monday
- The FOX31 Evening News will begin at 4 p.m. and last until 6 p.m.
- You can livestream the news here
Tuesday
- The FOX31 Evening News will begin at 4 p.m.
- You can livestream the news here
- The All-Star Game national coverage begins on FOX31 at 5 p.m. The game will start at 5:30 p.m. on FOX31. We will also have live coverage from Coors Field after the game ends.