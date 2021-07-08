All-Star Week: Special coverage on FOX31

Denver All-Star Game 2021
Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — All-Star Week kicks off in Denver on Thursday, finishing with the main event on Tuesday night at Coors Field.

Full list of our FOX31 coverage:

Friday, July 9

  • FOX31 Morning News will be anchored live from Coors Field and the Convention Center from 4:30 – 10 a.m.
  • You can livestream the news here
Image preview

Monday

Tuesday

  • The FOX31 Evening News will begin at 4 p.m.
  • You can livestream the news here
  • The All-Star Game national coverage begins on FOX31 at 5 p.m. The game will start at 5:30 p.m. on FOX31. We will also have live coverage from Coors Field after the game ends.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories