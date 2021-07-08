All-Star Game giving Denver hotels boost after pandemic slump

DENVER (KDVR) — Hotels in Downtown Denver are preparing for the biggest event the area has hosted since before the COVID-19 pandemic began: the MLB All-Star Game.

Marie DeLiebro, Rally Hotel’s director of operations, said they still have some reservations open for the weekend, although they’re fully booked Monday and Tuesday.

“We’ve been preparing for a while now. Once it was announced, we worked closely with the MLB and the Rockies to just start ramping up as far as staffing,” DeLiebro said.

Staffing shortages are still hurting the hospitality industry. DeLiebro said they’re fortunate to be in a good position at nearly full staff.

“I think we have the advantage, because we’re a new property and we’re kind of the place to be in Denver right now,” DeLiebro said.

The Maven Hotel at Dairy Block is celebrating consecutive nights of being fully booked for the first time since before the pandemic.

“It’s very exciting news for us, especially since we’re a block away from Coors Field,” said Mustafa Menekse, the Maven Hotel’s director of sales and marketing.

It’s not quite as monumental for the Rally Hotel. DeLiebro said they’ve been booked up nearly every weekend that the Rockies played home games. But there is an added level of excitement with the All-Star Game in town.

“This is something we’ve been looking forward to and waiting for, and we’re just excited at this point,” DeLiebro said.