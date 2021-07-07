All-Star events kick off as Delta variant accounts for 70% of new Colorado COVID-19 cases

DENVER (KDVR) — People from across the country are descending on Denver for MLB All-Star Week. The events will be underway as state health officials work to tackle the COVID-19 Delta variant — a highly contagious form of the virus.

A weeklong schedule of events packed with large crowds is something the Mile High City hasn’t seen since before the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said Wednesday that the Delta variant accounts for more than 70% of new COVID infections in the state.

During a Wednesday press conference to announce winners for the state’s vaccine lottery, the FOX31 Problem Solvers pressed Polis on what’s being done to slow the spread of the Delta variant ahead of the big game. The governor expressed optimism when highlighting activities will be outdoors, saying it creates a low-risk atmosphere for viral spread.

Polis noted that Mesa County, on the central-western Colorado border, is a national epicenter for the variant. Health officials there told KREX they believe the spread is because of large unvaccinated gatherings.

“Unfortunately, it’s one of the areas with the lowest vaccination rate in our state,” Polis said of Mesa County.

Health officials nationwide have been sounding the alarm. They say those who are not vaccinated should be concerned about the highly contagious variant.

“Getting vaccinated is your ticket to fun during the All-Star Week and beyond,” said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock during a Wednesday briefing at Coors Field.

Those who are not vaccinated should mask up while enjoying any All-Star excitement indoors, Polis said.