After pandemic staffing shortages, downtown Denver businesses brace for All-Star Game surge

DENVER (KDVR) — With Major League Baseball All-Star Game festivities just days away, some are wondering if bars and restaurants have enough staff to accommodate the thousands of incoming visitors.

Rob Armijo co-owns Sip Ultra Lounge across from the Convention Center, where “Play Ball Park” is set to open Friday.

“We are so excited,” he said.

Armijo said it’s been tough for all businesses to find enough bodies to staff the surging demand since coronavirus restrictions began to ease.

“We know it’s gonna be better than it normally is, so, we’re excited with whatever we can additionally get,” Armijo said.

Richard Scharf, president and CEO of VISIT Denver, said the hospitality community is optimistic about the outlook for All-Star Week.

“This is a big win for Colorado’s loyal baseball fans, but more importantly, we are excited that this opportunity could serve as a much-needed economic shot in the arm, for the hotels, restaurants & attractions that make up Denver’s vibrant hospitality community,”