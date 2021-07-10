3 Rockies prospects to play in 2021 Futures Game at Coors Field

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – MARCH 07: Ryan Vilade #76 of the Colorado Rockies is tagged out by Leury García #28 of the Chicago White Sox while attempting to steal second base during the third inning of a spring training game at Camelback Ranch on March 07, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Three Colorado Rockies prospects will play in the 2021 Futures Game on Sunday. Ryan Vilade, Willie MacIver and Michael Toglia will represent the home team at Coors Field.

“It’s one of those things that you dream about as a kid and you watch it growing up because of the All-Star game and you see the up-and-coming generation of baseball players,” said Toglia, Rockies first-round draft pick in 2019.

For MacIver, he has been on a roll in the batter’s box. He recently moved to AA in Hartford where he became the first player in Yard Goats history to hit three homers in a game.

“I definitely am feeling confident in myself and confident in my approach, and that’s been a huge thing for me,” said MacIver, Rockies ninth-round draft pick in 2018. “When I’ve been starting to hit well it’s been being able to stay in the moment.”

Now for Toglia, he was the Rockies first-round draft pick in 2019. He has 39 RBIs on the year in High A in Spokane, Washington. When he steps out onto the field on Sunday, it could be a real glimpse into his future.

“There’s no added pressure, I think it’s just more excitement because it could be a preview of what’s to come,” said Toglia. “I will get a feel for how everything operates at that ballpark.”

A true feel for the Rockies organization is what these three guys will get in this Futures Game. It’s right there in the title because the future is bright for every single one of these players.

“I tell people all the time that I’ve had such a great experience in this organization,” said MacIver. “They really treat the players right and they believe in development, so I definitely am grateful to be a part of the Rockies organization, and honestly in my mind I hope I’m a Rocky for life.”

The Futures Game will be at Coors Field at 1 p.m. on Sunday. It will air on the MLB Network.