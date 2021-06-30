3 Rockies prospects selected to Futures Game

DENVER (KDVR) — Baseball’s up-and-coming stars will take the field as Major League Baseball announced rosters for the 2021 All-Star Futures Game.

Coors Field will host the 22nd iteration of the game on July 11 at 1 p.m.

The format will be played as American League versus National League.

The NL Futures Team will be managed by Colorado Rockies third baseman and two-time All-Star Vinny Castilla.

Relief pitcher LaTroy Hawkins will manage the AL Futures Team.

These three Rockies prospects have been invited to play: C Willie MacIver (High-A), IF Michael Toglia, (High-A) and OF Ryan Vilade (AAA).