2 locals to play in High School All-American Game for MLB All-Star Weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is on the horizon for two local high-school baseball players on MLB All-Star Week.

“When you’re a kid, you always want to be that type of player and play in these kinds of games,” said Reese Chapman, outfielder from Grandview High School.

Chapman, along with right-handed pitcher Christian Foutch from Chatfield High School, will play in the High School All-American game on Friday at Coors Field.

“There are going to be a lot of nerves being the hometown kid, but the first goal is going to be throwing a strike.” Foutch said.

The top 39 prospects for the 2022 MLB Draft will play in this showcase. This is a rare moment for Chapman and Foutch, as they are already committed to Division I baseball powerhouses.

“Everything that my family has put in for me to play and then to play in a game like this, it means a lot to me, being able to come and watch it and play at home,” Chapman said.

Foutch will play at Arkansas next fall while Reese will head to Tennessee. The High School All-American game will begin at 5 p.m. Friday. Unfortunately, it’s not open to the public, but it can be streamed on MLB.com.