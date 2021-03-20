Skip to content
FOX31 Denver
Denver
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
🔴 Watch Live
All Live Streams
Watch Latest Videos
Live Stream Schedule
🔴 FOX31 NOW
🔴 FOX31 Live Stream
🔴 Channel 2 Live Stream
🔴 Live Cam: DIA
Vaccine Finder
News
Local News
Grocery Store Tragedy
National/World
Coronavirus
Traffic
Problem Solvers
Data Desk
Politics
Health
Money
Tech
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Remarkable Women
Reviews
Video Game News
Seen on FOX31
Seen on Channel 2
Top Stories
Denver police trying to identify aggravated assault suspect
SWAT teams working to peacefully end possible hostage situation in Thornton
All-Star Game will boost revenue for Colorado, governor says
Video
CU Boulder prepares for fall, brings back more in-person learning
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Traffic Map
Weather Maps
Watches & Warnings
Closings & Delays
Pinpoint Weather Beast
Traffic
Sports
Denver Broncos
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Avalanche
Broncos Fit
CO Best
About Colorado’s Best
Contact Colorado’s Best
Download Colorado’s Best video
Joana’s Fitness Fix
Paula’s Picks
Virtual Home Show
Deals
Contests
About
Contact FOX31 & Channel 2
Send us Photos & Videos
Community Calendar
TV Schedules
Email Newsletters
News Team
Advertise with us
Jobs at FOX31 & Channel 2
Cord cutters: Watch FOX31 without cable
History of KDVR-TV
History of KWGN-TV
EEO Report
Public File Help
Closed Captioning Info
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Denver All-Star Game 2021
All-Star Game will boost revenue for Colorado, governor says
Video
Sports
Colorado Rockies become official host of 2021 MLB All Star Week
Video
Avalanche extend point streak to 15 games, beat Wild 5-4
Photos: Baylor ends Gonzaga’s perfect season, wins NCAA Tournament 86-70
Gallery
Coors Field to host 2021 MLB All-Star Game, sources say
Video
Broncos season ticket holders to see increased costs due to 17th game
More Sports Headlines
Colorado Rockies
Denver will see tens of millions in economic impact from All Star Game
Colorado Rockies become official host of 2021 MLB All Star Week
Video
Coors Field to host 2021 MLB All-Star Game, sources say
Video
Urías starts strong, Dodgers beat Rox 4-2 for 3rd win in row
McKinstry hits inside-the-park homer, Dodgers beat Rox 6-5
More Colorado Rockies Headlines
Denver Broncos
Broncos season ticket holders to see increased costs due to 17th game
Kareem Jackson returns to Broncos on $5 million deal
Kyle Fuller ‘happy to get started on a new chapter’
Video
‘We’re set to make something happen’ Broncos safety Justin Simmons says after getting extension
Video
Broncos add cornerback Kyle Fuller with 1-year/$9.5 million contract
More Denver Broncos Headlines
Denver Nuggets
Aaron Gordon’s 24 points leads Denver past Orlando 119-109
Nuggets lead all the way in beating Clippers 101-94
Murray, Porter lead Nuggets past slow-starting 76ers 104-95
Nuggets acquire Aaron Gordon in deadline trade with Magic
Back to the Future: Nuggets trade for JaVale McGee, reports say
More Denver Nuggets Headlines