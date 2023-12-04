DENVER (KDVR) — On Dec. 23, the Air Force Academy Falcons will face the James Madison University Dukes in the “Bowl for the Brave.”

The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl is a bowl game that features patriotic overtones and recognizes all six branches of the service. So, it is fitting that the Air Force will play again this year.

The last time the Falcons played at the Armed Forces Bowl was in 2022 when they defeated Baylor University 30-15. This will be the Air Force’s record seventh appearance in the bowl game.

This is the first time JMU is playing in a bowl game and the first time the two teams have ever played each other.

“We are extremely pleased to announce that James Madison and Air Force will compete in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl,” Executive Director Brant Ringler said. “We are excited that we will have two very deserving, proud programs joining us in Fort Worth as we honor our military heroes.”

Now, the Falcons are back and are ready to take home the championship trophy for the second year in a row.

The Air Force Academy has had a lot of success this season, ending with an overall standing of 8-4 and sitting fourth in the Mountain West Division.

Meanwhile, James Madison University is sitting 1st in the Sun Belt Conference East with an overall standing of 11-1.

Air Force has now lost four straight games and is looking to end that streak in the bowl game.

JMU and Air Force boast two of the nation’s stingiest run defenses with the Dukes allowing just 61.5 yards per game (first) and the Falcons allowing 96.3 (10th).

The game will kickoff on Saturday, Dec. 23 at Texas Christian University’s Amon G. Carter Stadium at 1:30 p.m. MT.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.