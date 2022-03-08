DENVER (KDVR) — Aaron Rodgers announced on Tuesday that he will be staying with the Green Bay Packers, according to Pat McAfee.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Rodgers has agreed to terms on a 4-year, $200 million deal.

“That makes him the highest paid player in NFL history, sources say. He gets a whopping $153M guaranteed and his cap number goes down. A monstrous commitment by GB for years to come,” shared Rapoport.

McAfee, who regularly hosts Rodgers on his podcast, said the terms of the deal as reported by Rapaport are “not accurate” according to his sources.

On Monday, ESPN said the Packers made a significant long-term contract offer to Rodgers.

Last week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported:

“The forth has always been the Denver Broncos,” Rapoport said. “Ever since the Aaron Rodgers rumors started, the Denver Broncos has always been the potential trade location. I’m not saying anything is happening right now. It doesn’t seem like the Packers have entertained any trade thoughts at all. But in Rodgers’ mind, if he was not in Green Bay, it seems that (Denver) would be the other spot he’d want to be.”

Rumors started swirling about Rodgers leaving the Packers in April of 2021.

Rodgers is a 4-time MVP. He’s played with the Packers since 2005.