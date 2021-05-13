808 and counting: Cherry Creek HS head baseball coach breaks record for career wins

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Cherry Creek High School’s head baseball coach has broken the state record for the number of career wins by a head baseball coach.

In a 6-5 victory over Grandview on Wednesday, the Bruins secured Marc Johnson’s 808th career victory. Johnson has been the head coach at Cherry Creek since 1973. He now holds a career mark of 808-205.

5A Baseball: Bruins score the winner in the 9th to beat Grandview 6-5. The win gives Bruins' Head Coach Marc Johnson the all-time mark for career wins with number 808, eclipsing Eaton legend Jim Danley. Congrats to Creek and Coach Johnson! @Grandview_HS @creeksports @aurorasports pic.twitter.com/TdAapKDZmF — Cherry Creek Schools Athletics & Activities (@CCSDATHACT1) May 13, 2021

With Wednesday’s victory, he surpassed his former college teammate and longtime Eaton High School head coach Jim Danley.

Johnson was inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame in 2010. He has led the Bruins to eight state titles, six runner-ups and 32 Centennial League titles. Johnson also won five state titles in 28 years as the boys soccer coach from 1971-99.