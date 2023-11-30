DENVER (KDVR) — A local youth football team is about to leave for Florida to represent Colorado on the national level.

Under the bright lights and the big pads, 16 metro area eighth graders are putting in the work on the practice field. They make up the 5280 Jr. Buffs 14U team.

“They’re 13, 14 years old,” coach Jazz Julius Greer said. “They know the expectations. They know where they want to get in life, and it starts right here.”

The teens earned their spot in the American Youth Football national championship tournament after winning both the Colorado State and Desert Mountain regional championships. But after a recent game-changing moment on the field this season, the fight for the national championship means far more than the title.

‘We took him to the hospital’

“One practice, I had this really bad headache, and I started freaking out a lot,” player Brandon Anchondo said.

“The symptoms were related to him having the heat stroke,” Anchondo’s father, Oscar, said.

“We took him to the hospital. That led to an MRI, and then the MRI revealed that he had a mass,” he added.

Anchondo was handed an unexpected diagnosis a few months ago.

“He was diagnosed with cancer, and it was serious,” Coach Jazz said.

“It hit the team hard. You know, we didn’t know if we were always going to have Brandon. Not just for football, but in life,” he said.

Getting the Jr. Buffs to nationals

Anchondo is one surgery down with radiation next, but not before nationals.

“Doctors were able to put it on hold so they could go to nationals and then start radiation treatment right after this national trip,” Oscar Anchondo said.

The team is still trying to raise enough money to cover the boys’ trip to nationals. They have a GoFundMe set up. A GoFundMe has also been made to support Anchondo in his battle.

“He’s a big leader and has been on this team for a while,” teammate Cade Gammel said. “So when we found out he’s back, then that gave our team confidence again. We’re ready to go.”