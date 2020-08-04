16 Colorado State student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19

FORT COLLINS, CO – SEPTEMBER 12: A general view of the stadium as the Minnesota Golden Gophers face the Colorado State Rams at Sonny Lubick Field at Hughes Stadium on September 12, 2015 in Fort Collins, Colorado. The Golden Gophers defeated the Rams 23-20 in overtime. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – The first week of August should signal the beginning of college football, but not in 2020.

“Will there be disruptions? No question,” CSU Athletic Director Joe Parker said during a virtual press conference Tuesday. “It’s a challenge. We are on our feet and trying to make this work.”

Colorado State University, like other programs across the country, is trying to figure out how to deal with COVID-19 this school year.

The University sent out these COVID-19 testing numbers Monday night and will receive the results later in the week:

Total tests conducted among all student-athletes: 420 (270 reported and 150 pending from 8/3)

420 (270 reported and 150 pending from 8/3) Total positive cases among all student-athletes: 16

16 Total positive cases in football only: 11

11 Total remaining active cases among all student-athletes: 6

6 Total remaining active cases in football only: 6

“This is an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to the students,” Parker says. “Positive tests are an affirmation of our process.

The Rams are scheduled to open the season Sept. 19 hosting Northern Colorado.