Strategic Wealth Designers: What to expect when you’re expecting

Sponsored content from Strategic Wealth Designers

We’re at the point where the “quarantine babies” are starting to be born. This gets many viewers thinking about how they can financially prepare for a child. Independent financial advisor Jordan Schwartz of Strategic Wealth Designers joined us on air to discuss. Step number one? Take a look at your health insurance.

“If you have health insurance, call your provider,” Schwartz says. “Understanding the ins and outs of your policy is likely very complicated. So, call and talk to them about what your specific policy covers. Ask if they cover a complication for mom or baby. What if you need to stay in the hospital longer than expected? These are the types of things that you want to figure out first.”

Next, you can begin budgeting for all of the new expenses in your life. You can think about some of the bigger purchases that will only happen one or two times, like car seats and strollers. Then consider ongoing expenses, like clothes, formula, diapers, and baby food.

“You want to get an idea of how your expenses are about to change so you can adjust your budget accordingly,” Schwartz says. “Maybe some of these will be taken care of by relatives during baby showers, but little babies need a lot of things. Another step I would recommend is making sure you have a will now that your family is growing.”

After accounting for the immediate expenses of a child, consider starting to save for their future. Consider whether you want a simple savings account or something like a 529 plan to save for education expenses down the road. To see additional stories surrounding business and economic news for Denver area, visit https://KDVR.com/Money and if you have a question for Schwartz send an email to info@swdgroup.com.