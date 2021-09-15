Strategic Wealth Designers: Understanding the two distinct phases of retirement saving

Sponsored content from Strategic Wealth Designers

There are two distinct phases of retirement planning that you will experience – accumulation and distribution. Accumulation occurs when you’re working, and distribution occurs when you turn your nest egg into guaranteed income. Fiduciary retirement planning advisor Jordan Schwartz of Strategic Wealth Designers joined us on the newscast to discuss the two phases.

“These phases are entirely different,” Schwartz says. “We often compare it to climbing a mountain – you use one guide when climbing the mountain and a different guide when descending because the challenges you’ll face are different. This is the same for these two phases of retirement because you’ll want to work with someone who specializes in these areas.”

The amount of risk you take will change. Market volatility is much more tolerable when in the accumulation phase as you’re buying through the ups and downs of the market. At this point, you can also take advantage of dollar cost averaging. When you are in the distribution phase, the luxury of time is no longer a factor.

“A loss in retirement will hurt you more than a gain will hurt you,” Schwartz says. “Because of this, safety in your portfolio is important. You don’t want to just keep your money sitting in the bank, but you also don’t want the same level of risk from the accumulation phase. Working with an advisor is key to developing a strategy for allocating your portfolio.”

A diversified portfolio is different than a strategically allocated portfolio suited to your specific retirement. To see additional stories surrounding business and economic news for Denver area, visit https://KDVR.com/Money and if you have a question for Jordan send an email to info@swdgroup.com.