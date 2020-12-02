Strategic Wealth Designers: The future of shopping

Sponsored content from Strategic Wealth Designers

For many this holiday season, the big spending of last year has had to be pulled back. As Christmas rapidly approaches we are looking at the 3 best ways to satisfy all the family on a budget. Independent fiduciary financial advisor Jordan Schwartz of Strategic Wealth Designers joined the newscast to lay out the best tips to maximize your gifting in a tough time. He says it is important to make a list and check it twice.

“Planning is so important for the Christmas season,” Schwartz says. “Everyone, especially this year with so much bad news, is excited to celebrate the year coming to a close. It’s very easy to emotion shop or panic shop as the day gets closer. If you take just a short amount of time to examine the bank account, list out who you want to purchase a present for, write down what you are going to purchase, it will make a world of difference. The pandemic will naturally suppress some spending because people spend less online than they would in a store but sticking to your outlined plan will assure it.”

No one wants to see January’s credit card statement showing a number that is bigger than what the bank account holds. With the pandemic holding down the economy for the majority of the year, most Americans will approach the shopping season with greater caution. Schwartz says to get your shopping done early because the last minute panic shopping is where the unexpected spending can really add up.

“We budget for our everyday lives and then things go out the window at Christmas sometimes. Be Careful,” Schwartz says. “Get creative with your gifting, look to make something for a loved one that may take more time but doesn’t hurt the budget. You’re loved one will appreciate the effort and your bank account will appreciate the lack of withdrawls required.”

To see additional stories surrounding business and economic news for the Denver area, visit https://KDVR.com/Money and if you have a question for Jordan send an email to info@swdgroup.com.