Strategic Wealth Designers: Stock market slamming down to close month

The stock market continued a downward plunge over the last 3 days after briefly coming back toward all-time highs. Coronavirus cases have jumped in many states which has given some governors pause about their reopening plans. The City of Denver and Denver County have both placed new restrictions in place. Independent Financial Planning Advisor Thomas Reilly of Strategic Wealth Designers joined the newscast to explain what has the market spooked one week prior to the election. He says the greatest driving concern isn’t the election but the economic shutdown that may happen.

“No question there is concern on both sides regarding who will win this presidential election,” Reilly says. “However, what is really driving the market backwards isn’t the election, it’s the virus headlines. When businesses are facing closures or reductions in operations, that is a major cause for concern for Wall Street. When things close, jobs get eliminated and consumer spending evaporates.”

Yesterday Governor Polis addressed the coronavirus case increases and Denver’s Mayor announced new restrictions on those operating businesses within Denver city limits. Bars will be closed, gyms only allowed to operate virtually or outside and churches reduced to 25%. The death rate has remained low but the case size across the country has reached an all-time high for a single day in the last week. Reilly says the current pattern of closures is not tracking well for the stock market.

“No one can fully predict where the market is going next but what we can deduce is that the last time things shut down in March the market feel quick and sharp,” Reilly says. “Even with the sustained losses the last few days, most investors have gotten back close to their original investment levels that they had back in March. To get off that rollercoaster it would be wise to get a second opinion and consider repositioning a portion of the investment portfolio in safer investment options, especially if you are in or near retirement.”

Locally, A-Basin Ski resort said yesterday that if things don’t change there could be no ski season. Colorado sees a large influx of tourism dollars from those visiting the state and specifically the mountains during the winter season. Should the full season be lost, Reilly says the impact could be far reaching.

“I really hope this settles down and we can keep the mountain towns and resorts open this year,” Reilly says. “The direct impact for those living in the mountains is significant but it’s just the start, people fly from all over the country to enjoy Colorado’s snow season and that means large chunks of money lost for hotels, airlines and restaurants. A portion of the season was lost last year, losing a full year this time around could be catastrophic.”

