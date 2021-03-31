Strategic Wealth Designers: State of the job market

Sponsored content from Strategic Wealth Designers

The March jobs report coming out Friday is expected to show progress when it comes to the job market. After 2020, many are hopeful for good news. Fiduciary financial planner Thomas Reilly of Strategic Wealth Designers joined us on the newscast to discuss the state of the job market.

“In February unemployment was at 6.2%,” Reilly says. “Business added 379,000 employees to the payroll last month. Hiring picked up a lot last month as we saw more restaurants and bars needing to increase staff as a result of reduced restrictions.”

Increased vaccinations and the beginning of the most recent stimulus checks help boost consumer spending. Hiring has increased as more states re-open. Economists anticipate 630,000 jobs return in March and that unemployment will fall to around 6%.

“We’ll see the trend of increased consumer confidence,” Reilly says. “These numbers make people feel optimistic for the future. As COVID cases decline and vaccinations and employment rates increase, we hope to see increased purchasing, travel, and economic activity.”

School re-openings and spring weather also have positively impacted the current state of the job market. To see additional stories surrounding business and economic news for Denver area, visit https://KDVR.com/Money and if you have a question for Thomas send an email to info@swdgroup.com.