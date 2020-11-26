Strategic Wealth Designers: Navigating Christmas shopping in a pandemic

Sponsored content from Strategic Wealth Designers

The coronavirus pandemic continues to surge to new heights, right as Thanksgiving travel and Christmas shopping approaches. This past week saw two of the three highest air travel days in the United States since early March. While Thanksgiving enthusiasm is up, the pandemic is making it difficult to navigate the most celebrated holiday of the year. Fiduciary retirement planning advisor Jordan Schwartz of Strategic Wealth Designers says the holidays this year will be a mixed bag of celebration and trepidation.

“On the one hand you have Christmas and New Year’s, which typically bring out the best in generosity and a loving spirit,” Schwartz says. “At the same time, we continually see negative headlines about restrictions being put in place and coronavirus cases jumping to all-time highs. There’s going to be some who will continue their Black Friday traditions, getting up early grabbing the in-person deals but many will opt for online options. Some retailers will benefit greatly while others will feel decimated. Restaurants who capitalized on the large swaths of people out won’t enjoy the regular returns they are used to seeing.”

Those who have spent time throughout the pandemic building out a robust online presence are going to win the day throughout December. Many retailers have invested heavily in attracting customers online given the expected COVID rise in the colder months. Schwartz says that small businesses who are mainly reliant on physical locations will stand to see the greatest loss.

“The big chains….Walmart, Apple, Home Depot etc, these big stores have the infrastructure in place to see a large portion of their sales targets shift to online and not be hurt too significantly,” Schwartz says. “There will be some drop off because people in-store spend more than the average online shopper but overall we will see record online sales. Depending on what restrictions continue to be added, the local and small businesses will be hurt the greatest. If we went to a full shutdown again, the unemployment numbers would surge to a historic level and a recovery could be very long having to go through this scenario a second time.”

The stock market continues to behave in a different manner that what is taking place in the economy. With millions out of work and tight restrictions in place for many states, the stock market valuation says one thing and the economy says another. Schwartz says these two typically move in the same direction but right now we have a rare situation where one is rising and the other is dropping.

“One of two scenarios will play out in the coming months, either the economy will surge back up to where the stock market is or the stock market will correct down to the lasting impacts being felt in the economy,” Schwartz says. “I can’t read the future but it seems that the an economic recovery is less likely than a market pullback if the coronavirus numbers continue to surge throughout the holidays. Positioning your assets to participate in the upside of market gains while hedging again downturns is an ideal strategy as you are nearing your retirement years.”

Schwartz says to expect to continue to see additional pocketed shut downs but nothing from a national scale that shutters all businesses nationally. To see additional stories surrounding business and economic news for the Denver area, visit https://KDVR.com/Money and if you have a question for Jordan send an email to info@swdgroup.com.