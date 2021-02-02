Strategic Wealth Designers: Is diversifying your portfolio always the right move?

Sponsored content from Strategic Wealth Designers

Diversify your portfolio. We hear that advice all the time when it comes to saving. But what exactly does it mean and is it always what you should do? Independent wealth management advisor Thomas Reilly of Strategic Wealth Designers joined the newscast to discuss portfolio strategy. Diversification is a method of combining multiple assets in your investments, so exposure in any single asset is reduced.

“Diversification can be a good thing,” Reilly says. “But sometimes advisors tell you to diversify in hopes that something will work out. If you have time to ride out volatility of the market, a diversified portfolio can be a great thing. But let’s say you have 10 years until retirement – you no longer have the luxury of time.”

If you are getting closer to retirement age, you probably want to build a portfolio with safety. When moving from the accumulation phase to the distribution phase is a good signal that a. safe investment is better than a risky investment. If the market were to fall drastically, you want your money to be as safe as possible.

“The level of risk your portfolio has should be very specific to you,” Reilly says. “Some people are riskier than others, so your investments should reflect that level of comfort. Consider talking to a financial advisor to ensure that your money is really invested in a way that makes sense for you.”

You will likely have to change your investment strategy as you age. As your income and situation changes, so will your portfolio.