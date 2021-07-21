Strategic Wealth Designers: Finding fulfillment in retirement

Sponsored content from Strategic Wealth Designers

Retirement planning begins with your finances – you have worked for years and years, and now you have decided you are ready to retire. Outside of your savings, there are many other factors that will influence your retirement years. Fiduciary retirement planner Jordan Schwartz of Strategic Wealth Designers joined us on the newscast to discuss finding fulfilment in your retirement.

“Having peace of mind over your finances is really step number one to a fulfilling retirement,” Schwartz says. “You want to make sure you have saved enough to maintain the lifestyle you live before you’ve really made the decision to retire. Knowing you don’t have to stress about money will make retirement much more enjoyable. After that, you can focus on the many ways you’ll want to fill your time.”

Retirees are able to focus more time on themselves than ever before. Taking time to care for your physical, mental, and emotional health alongside your new lifestyle will allow you to find activities that bring you the most joy. Retirement allows many to work on areas of their life that have been given less attention in the past.

“It can be easy to focus on the negatives of aging,” Schwartz says. “But retirees are often having more fun than ever as they embrace new hobbies, care for themselves more, and take the time to just enjoy living life. Not only that, but they also have the benefit of years of wisdom and experiences to reflect on and share with family and loved ones.”

