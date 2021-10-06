Strategic Wealth Designers: Financial lessons you didn’t learn in school

Sponsored content from Strategic Wealth Designers

School teaches us a lot but we may be missing some key personal finances lessons. Some of these lessons can play a key part in our financial wellbeing. Fiduciary financial planner Thomas Reilly of Strategic Wealth Designers joined us on the newscast to discuss financial lessons you didn’t learn in school.

“Your credit score is a number that indicates to lenders or banks how much of a risk you are to lend money to,” Reilly says. “You want to be sure to pay your bills on time and to avoid buying anything you cannot truly afford. Your credit will determine the interest rates you are paying later on.”

A lot of Americans use credit to purchase items they want, rather than need. This causes some to go further and further into debt, which can be extremely difficult to get out of. Compounding interest is great when you’re looking at savings but can really hurt those who have debt that isn’t being paid off.

“The longer you’re saving, the better,” Reilly says. “Having a safety net, or emergency fund, can eliminate a lot of stress when situations like COVID arise and employment is a concern. Even if it is small amounts, begin saving as soon as you can because then you have the factor of time on your side and can take advantage of the compound interest we mentioned earlier.”

Time in the market is often better than trying to time the market so the earlier you can begin saving, the better.