Strategic Wealth Designers: Election and the markets

To stick with the theme of 2020, election day closed with a wild finish. Former Vice President Biden said he was going to keep fighting for every vote and President Trump all but declared victory in the states he holds a lead in that haven’t been called. Retirement planning advisor Jordan Schwartz of Strategic Wealth Designers joined the newscast to sort what is to come from this conflicted situation. He says the sooner we see resolve the better for the entire nation.

“Last night was absolutely wild and now we are gonna have to deal with the fallout,” Schwartz says. “The stock market wanted to see a clear winner, it didn’t really care a lot who won but it needed a winner. If states can’t get a winner declared quickly we could be facing a very rough stretch ahead, both in the market and in society.”

While it is unlikely that further ballots coming in will change the outcome based on the margins in most states, the damage may already be done with two parties deeply divided. Schwartz remains optimistic that a decision can be reached quickly and cooler heads prevail. He says both candidates should accept the results that get finished up in the next 24 hours or so and let the country begin to heal.

“We’ve got to come together as this year is coming to a close. The economy, the national pride of our citizens, the pure civility of human interaction has to be restored,” Schwartz says. “From an investment standpoint, if you had your portfolio positioned in a safe manner before this all played out, you are the real winner right now. A rough rollercoaster is ahead for the markets and until we have a clear winner the stock market is going to suffer.”

