Strategic Wealth Designers: Economic impact of expected vaccine emergency approval

This week there is expectation that the first vaccine will be given the green light to be administered to first responders and front line workers who have a high caseload of dealing with the virus. From an economic standpoint, the vaccine results have sent the stock market surging despite the US seeing the highest numbers of positive tests since the virus arrived earlier this year. Retirement planning financial advisor Jordan Schwartz of Strategic Wealth Designers joined the newscast to talk about what the timeline of this expected approval means. He says it’s a mixed bag for the general public and investors.

“Right now Friday is the day. Friday we should see the first approval of a coronavirus vaccine in the United States which is a good thing,” Schwartz says. “The market has already priced this success in. It’s running on a cocktail of hope and presumption that the first or at least 1 of the several to be approved in the coming weeks will be the solution to eradicate the coronavirus. Never in my lifetime have I seen the stock market and the economy be moving in such drastically different directions. The market clearly believes we are about the be past the virus.”

Doctors caution that the data is not sound enough at this point to know for sure we are out of the woods. For the next month at least, the nation will brace for the highest levels of covid of record as the holiday season brings loved ones together while a vaccine will not be available to the general population. From an investment standpoint Schwartz cautions investors to not assume the ride up will continue.

“We went through the longest bull run in the history of the stock market after the 08-09 crash,” Schwartz says. “Without the virus things would have kept rolling, but I’m not at the same level of optimism right now as I had been prior to the virus. If you would have asked me in January if I thought the market haf more room to run I would have said yes, but now with what the economy is suffering through, the market is not trading on sound principals and we could be in line for a pull back or even a correction in the not so distant future. Investors should follow the Rule of 100 closely as they head into 2021.”

