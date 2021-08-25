Strategic Wealth Designers: Bond mutual funds in your retirement accounts

Sponsored content from Strategic Wealth Designers

Discussing your retirement savings involves a lot of moving parts, including how much you should save and where you should save. Recently, bond mutual funds have struggled in retirement accounts. Fiduciary financial advisor Thomas Reilly of Strategic Wealth Designers joined us on the newscast to discuss bond mutual funds in your retirement accounts.

“First, a mutual fund is an investment that pools money to buy securities,” Reilly says. “Bond mutual funds are mutual funds that invested solely in bonds. These are usually invested in debt instruments issued by the government or corporations, and there are options that include short-term, intermediate, and long-term bond funds.”

Bond mutual funds recently experienced their worst quarter performance in retirement savings accounts. Bond portfolios generally experience some loss as inflation and interest rates rise. This performance is not necessarily indicative of the long term returns but may signal investors to re-evaluate their investments.

“Periodically evaluating how your accounts are invested is always important,” Reilly says. “After all, you don’t want to wait until it’s too late to make a change to make a change. Investors may want to consider alternatives to bond mutual funds, such as low volatility investments or commodities. At the end of the day, bond mutual funds are not necessarily safe investments. So if safety is your goal, it may be a good time to reevaluate your portfolio.”

Working with a financial advisor can help align your retirement goals with how you are saving.