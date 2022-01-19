Strategic Wealth Designers: Are you ready to retire?

Sponsored Content from Strategic Wealth Designers

Maybe you’re burnt out and want to retire as soon as possible. But are you in a position to be able to retire? Independent financial advisor Jon Jarboe of Strategic Wealth Designers joined us on the newscast to discuss factors you need to consider when deciding if you are ready to retire.

“I’d recommend going through your financial world and taking inventory,” Jarboe says. “You have to account for all of your sources of income – part time jobs, Social Security benefits, pensions, and income from assets you’ve accumulated will all factor into your income in retirement. Then look at expenses for six to twelve months and take an average to help factor in some emergencies or curve balls that aren’t standard in your budget. Some folks expect their expenses to drop in retirement but this often is not the case if you want to maintain the same standard of living.”

Some employers classify retirement at different ages, whether this is years worked or a certain age. Another factor to consider is when you will start taking Social Security benefits. Social Security benefits increase the longer you wait to take them. Another factor to consider is when you become eligible for Medicare, since healthcare can be such a large cost in retirement. You’re eligible to enroll for Medicare the first day in the month you turn 65.

“Having a written income plan is crucial,” Jarboe says. “This helps people understand how they can leverage their assets to generate income for the rest of their life. Working with professionals can help factor in healthcare costs, longevity, inflation, and future tax increases. Having a plan in place will help ensure you have enough to maintain your standard of living throughout your retirement and help avoid returning to the office.”

Sitting down with a professional before you decide to retire can help save you the trouble of having to return to work or make changes to your lifestyle in retirement. To see additional stories surrounding business and economic news for Denver area, visit https://KDVR.com/Money and if you have a question for Jon send an email to info@swdgroup.com.