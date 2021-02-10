Strategic Wealth Designers: 3 questions to ask a financial advisor to make sure they are right for you

Sponsored content from Strategic Wealth Designers

Making financial decisions can be challenging. You’ve worked hard for your money, and now it’s time to protect it. What questions can you ask when choosing a financial advisor to make sure they are right for you? Independent fiduciary advisor Thomas Reilly of Strategic Wealth Designers joined the newscast to share three questions to ask when deciding who to trust with your money. The first factor to consider is if they are a fiduciary.

“Fiduciaries will always act in the best interest of their clients,” Reilly says. “Fiduciary advisors are governed by the SEC and this can give you peace of mind when it comes to who is managing your money. The next question to ask is if they are an independent advisor.”

Independent advisors have the freedom to suggest varied products to their clients. If an advisor is not working for an independent firm, they have limited offerings. In addition, they may have to reach a quota, which means they are not necessarily making the best recommendations for your situation.

“Another important factor when it comes to choosing your advisor is the cost of their services,” Reilly says. “Fees can add up quickly, and some are not so obvious. Hidden fees may be lurking in variable annuities, mutual funds, or other products. The fees will be listed in the very long prospectus that you’ll receive but make sure to ask up front all of the fees that you will be charged.”

Creating a list of questions that are important to you will help you choose an advisor that will protect your hard-earned money.