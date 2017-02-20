Serving Those Who Serve: Our Partners

FOX31 Serving Those Who Serve is proud to partner with organizations that support veterans, active members of the military, and their families.

Freedom Service Dogs

Freedom Service Dogs of America is a Denver-based nonprofit organization that unleashes the potential of shelter dogs by transforming them into custom-trained, life-changing assistance dogs for people in need. Clients include children, veterans and active duty military, and other adults. Their disabilities include autism, traumatic brain injury, cerebral palsy, spinal cord Injuries, muscular dystrophy, multiple sclerosis, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Since being founded in 1987, Freedom Service Dogs has paired hundreds of client-dog teams at no cost to the client.

For more information, visit freedomservicedogs.org

Colorado Veterans Project

Colorado Veterans Project understands the need for a greater appreciation for all Veterans and their families. We are the largest Veteran event-oriented nonprofit organization in Denver. We work side-by-side with the City and County of Denver as well as various Veteran organizations in order to maximize the impact of our special events. Past events have gathered remarkable numbers of spectators and we always offer the opportunity for fellow Veteran nonprofits to host a booth and advertise to our participants.

For more info about the Colorado Veterans Project visit coloradoveteransproject.org

Operation TBI Freedom, A Program of Craig Hospital

Operation TBI Freedom (OTF) is a program of Craig Hospital that provides support for Veterans and active duty military personnel with traumatic brain injuries. OTF is privately funded and assists Veterans and Service Members who have served at least one day on or after September 11, 2001, reside in Colorado, have clinical evidence or history of TBI event(s), and whose TBI occurred after the start of his/her military service. The TBI does not need to be combat related and OTF will take referrals for any type of military discharge status. Services provided or coordinated by OTF include the following: crisis management, mentoring, emergency financial assistance, employment training, psychosocial education, mental health/medical referrals, assistance navigating complicated benefit processes, and much more.

For more info about Operation TBI Freedom visit operationtbifreedom.org

Stripes to Bars

We help Veterans get a start in Aviation. We use aviation to provide structure, guidance and direction to Veterans during their critical transition period from active duty. Stripes to Bars provides scholarships to qualified Veterans to earn aviation certificates. In doing so, we assist those Veterans transition from military to civilian life, while increasing the pilot population.

Stripes to Bars scholarships and deadlines:

– Scholarship donation window is open now and closes on December 31st, 2017.

– 2018 scholarship winners will be announced March 1st, 2018.

For more info about Stripes to Bars visit stripestobars.org

Project Sanctuary

As the national leader in military family transition services, Project Sanctuary recognizes that the whole family serves, and believes the best way to “support the troops” is by supporting the family. We work with current and prior service members and their families through our exclusive, three-part A.R.T. (Assess, Reconnect, Thrive) program, combining counseling, education, self-development and recreational therapy to help reconnect and build well-adjusted families. The program starts with a six-day, outdoor, therapeutic retreat in a healing environment and continues with ongoing family support services for the service member and the family members for two years following each retreat. Project Sanctuary takes military families from battle-ready to family-ready.

For more info about Project Sanctuary visit projectsanctuary.us

Healing Warriors Program

Healing Warriors Program provides non-narcotic clinic services for pain and Post Traumatic Stress (PTS) to Service Members and their families. Treatment services include Acupuncture, CranioSacral therapy and Healing Touch therapy. The main clinic is located in Ft. Collins with free monthly pop-up clinics in Denver, Colorado Springs and Longmont (opening soon).

A 6-session treatment series for PTS modeled after the Camp Pendleton study with Guided Imagery and Healing Touch is available at the Ft. Collins clinic location. The recently-launched 6-session Sleep series aimed at supporting improved sleep patterns, is available in Ft.Collins and will be piloting in Denver in March.

For more info about Healing Warrior Program visit healingwarriorsprogram.org

Colorado National Guard Foundation

For over 25 years, the CONG Foundation, Inc. has been able to serve the men and women of the Colorado National Guard and their families during times of financial need. From the moment they join, through their assignments, deployments, and as they transition back to their communities following a deployment, the CONG Foundation is there to provide emergency financial support. From housing support, help with groceries, or medical emergencies. From floods to fires, we are there!

The Colorado National Guard Foundation is a non-profit 501 (c) 3 led by an entire family of volunteers, sustained by the charitable contributions of our neighbors in Colorado. We rely on supporters like you to fund our efforts to care for our troops. We can’t “serve those who serve” without your help!

We hope that you will become part of our team supporting the Colorado National Guard community.

For more info about the Colorado National Guard Foundation visit congfoundation.com

Team Rubicon

Team Rubicon’s primary mission is providing disaster relief to those affected by natural disasters, be they domestic or international. By pairing the skills and experiences of military veterans with first responders, medical professionals, and technology solutions, Team Rubicon aims to provide the greatest service and impact possible.

Through continued service, Team Rubicon seeks to provide our veterans with three things they lose after leaving the military: a purpose, gained through disaster relief; community, built by serving with others; and self-worth, from recognizing the impact one individual can make. Coupled with leadership development and other opportunities, Team Rubicon looks to help veterans transition from military to civilian life.

For more info about Team Rubicon visit teamrubiconusa.org

The Home Front Cares

The Home Front Cares provides direct financial assistance to military and veteran families for essential life necessities such as rent, utilities or car repairs. THFC’s assistance is critical for families on the verge of homelessness, job loss or utility disconnects. Additionally, THFC case managers provide resource coordination for clients to help ensure that they get connected to the mental, emotional, vocational, educational or financial assistance that they need to get back on track.

For more information about The Home Front Cares visit thehomefrontcares.org.

Adaptive Adventures

Adaptive Adventures was founded in 1999 by two individuals with physical disabilities, to provide progressive outdoor sports opportunities to improve quality of life for children, adults and veterans with physical disabilities and their families. AAMO (Adaptive Adventure Military Operations) provides injured veterans and active duty military the opportunity to return to the level of fitness and activity that they had prior to being wounded free of charge. Adaptive Adventures provides programs in cycling, climbing, kayaking, paddleboarding, skiing, waterskiing, wakeboarding, sailing, scuba, rafting and dragon boat racing.

For more information visit AdaptiveAdventures.org